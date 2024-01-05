Left Menu

World food price index ends 2023 some 10% below 2022 levels - FAO

World food price index ends 2023 some 10% below 2022 levels - FAO
The United Nations food agency's world price index ended last year about 10% below its year-earlier level, with values in December also down from the previous month.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in December, down 1.5% from November and down 10.1% from December 2022.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

