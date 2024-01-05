Cabinet approves MOU signed between India and Guyana on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Republic of Guyana on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Details of the MoU:

The proposed MoU covers the complete value chain of hydrocarbon sector including sourcing of crude oil from Guyana, participation of Indian companies in Exploration and Production (E&P) sector of Guyana, cooperation in the areas of crude Oil refining, capacity building, Strengthening bilateral trade, collaboration in natural gas sector, collaboration in developing regulatory policy framework in oil & gas sector in Guyana; Cooperation in the area of clean energy including biofuels as well as renewables sector including solar energy etc.

Impact:

The MoU on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector with Guyana will strengthen bilateral trade, foster investment in each other countries and help diversifying source of crude oil, thus augmenting the energy & supply security of the country. It will also provide opportunity to Indian company to participate in E&P sector of Guyana, gaining experience by working with global oil & gas companies in upstream projects, thus fostering the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Implementation strategy and targets:

This MoU shall enter into force on the date of its signature and will remain in force for a period of five years and shall be automatically renewed thereafter on a quinquennium basis unless either Party gives the other Party a written notice three months in advance of its intention to terminate this Understanding.

(With Inputs from PIB)