Left Menu

Cabinet approves MOU signed between India and Guyana on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:52 IST
Cabinet approves MOU signed between India and Guyana on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Republic of Guyana on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Details of the MoU:

The proposed MoU covers the complete value chain of hydrocarbon sector including sourcing of crude oil from Guyana, participation of Indian companies in Exploration and Production (E&P) sector of Guyana, cooperation in the areas of crude Oil refining, capacity building, Strengthening bilateral trade, collaboration in natural gas sector, collaboration in developing regulatory policy framework in oil & gas sector in Guyana; Cooperation in the area of clean energy including biofuels as well as renewables sector including solar energy etc.

Impact:

The MoU on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector with Guyana will strengthen bilateral trade, foster investment in each other countries and help diversifying source of crude oil, thus augmenting the energy & supply security of the country. It will also provide opportunity to Indian company to participate in E&P sector of Guyana, gaining experience by working with global oil & gas companies in upstream projects, thus fostering the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Implementation strategy and targets:

This MoU shall enter into force on the date of its signature and will remain in force for a period of five years and shall be automatically renewed thereafter on a quinquennium basis unless either Party gives the other Party a written notice three months in advance of its intention to terminate this Understanding.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024