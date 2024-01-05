Parliament hosts empowering event for 500+ women panchayat representatives from across India

In a unique move, the Parliament on Friday hosted a programme named 'Panchayat Se Parliament Tak' for over 500 women representatives of diverse backgrounds from Panchayats and urban local bodies of different states aimed at empowering and supporting women grassroots leaders. The awareness programme for women representatives of panchayats and urban local bodies was organised by the Institute of Constitutional Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in coordination with the National Commission for Women.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the programme in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. On this occasion, Birla observed that India is moving from women's participation in development and women's empowerment to women-led development and women's leadership.

In this regard, referring to the recent Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Birla noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government passed the historic Act in the very first session of the new building of Parliament. The purpose of this Act is to reserve one-third of the total seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislatures for women, which will prove to be a game-changer in bringing women to leadership roles in the decision-making process, highlighted Birla.

Whereas the distance between the objectives of our Constitution and current realities on gender equality is yet to be completely bridged, the recent initiatives of the Government have provided equal opportunities to women to bring them into the mainstream in political, economic and social life, Birla further added. Mentioning India's glorious economic journey, Birla said that today India is setting the agenda for the world. Indian women and youth are playing an important role in the economic development of other countries. In this regard, he stressed making our villages self-reliant to accelerate the pace of economic development in the country. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, Birla noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the vision of Mahatma Gandhi in rural development.

Speaking on women's development, Birla noted that women are at the forefront of development in all fields. However, we need to bridge the gap so that the current pace of development is accelerated, he said. Without gender equality, it will be difficult to achieve the current challenges of poverty alleviation, economic growth, sustainable development and environmental protection, he added.

Birla called for making panchayats as agents of change at the village level and observed that panchayats are emerging as the lifeblood of rural development. He also urged them to share the best practices among themselves. Observing that panchayats have been given the responsibility of formulating and implementing plans for economic development and social justice, he noted that they have an important role in the effective and efficient implementation of flagship programs for the rejuvenation of rural India.

Therefore, it is necessary to have a strong panchayat to build a self-reliant village. The stronger the panchayat system is, the more powerful each person under it will be and only then will the foundation of democracy be strengthened, asserted Birla. As public representatives, women sarpanchs' role is to strengthen democracy and give shape to the hopes and aspirations of rural people. Panchayats should set their priorities, formulate their own plans and implement them with the participation of villagers and their elected representatives or leaders, emphasised Birla.

Mentioning India's democracy, Birla said that since ancient times, democracy has been in our thinking, ideology and thinking style. It has been our culture to make decisions through collective discussion and dialogue. Amidst the diversities, democracy binds us together, he added. (ANI)

