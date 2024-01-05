Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Arabian Sea

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Arabian Sea on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the quake occurred at 9:52 pm and was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 21:52:43 IST, Lat: 20.18 & Long: 72.24, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Arabian Sea," the NCS posted on X. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Lunglei, the NCS said.

The quake struck at 7:18 am on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

