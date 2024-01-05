Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Arabian Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Arabian Sea on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the quake occurred at 9:52 pm and was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 21:52:43 IST, Lat: 20.18 & Long: 72.24, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Arabian Sea," the NCS posted on X. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Lunglei, the NCS said.

The quake struck at 7:18 am on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further. (ANI)

