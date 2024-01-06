West Bengal: ED team walks out of residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya's father-in-law after searches

The team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) left the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya's father-in-law after a raid on Friday evening. Earlier on Thursday night, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case.

Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1. According to sources, the ED officials were travelling in a car when the vehicle was pelted with stones, breaking the window panes of the four-wheeler. Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us." However, TMC MP Santanu Sen alleged that the officials of the federal agency 'provoked' the locals which led to a counter-reaction from the people.

"The officers of the Central investigation agency surrounded by the Central forces provoked the local people. That's why there were counter reactions continuously," he said. Santanu Sen also said that the people of the country are 'frustrated' with actions taken by the central agencies which are being 'monitored from Delhi'.

"The real fact is the people of India are frustrated watching this deep-rooted conspiracy engineered and monitored from Delhi daily and that too in the case of TMC in West Bengal...On the contrary, the person who's posting all this on social media is topping the list of corruption. He was found taking money before the camera. His other family members are accused of corruption but no action was taken against them because they belong to BJP," Sen added. (ANI)

