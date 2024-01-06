Bihar STF bust illegal minigun factory in Munger, arms smuggler apprehended

A specialized team of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid on Saturday in Munger district, uncovering an illicit "minigun" factory. The factory was located in Mandare Hills under the limits of Shampur police station.

According to the police statement, the operation resulted in the arrest of Mohammad Zahid, an arms smuggler from Mirzapur Bardah police station. "Recovered items from the raid include five 7.65mm homemade (Desi kata) Pistols, two semi-finished homemade pistols, ten magazines, one drill machine, five base machines, five Hexa blades, 49 reti and assorted springs, and small parts used in weapon production," the police official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

