"Steps taken to improve healthcare services in marginalized areas of Tripura": CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that various steps have been taken to improve healthcare services in marginalized areas of the state. Saha, who is also the state health minister, announced that the government's goal is to establish integrated public health laboratories in each district.

CM Saha said this while unveiling the foundation stone of Integrated Public Health Laboratories in North Tripura, Unakoti, and Gomati district hospitals through a video conference at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala. "Providing better health services to the people of the state is one of the government's priority areas, and efforts have been made towards this goal. Various measures have been implemented to enhance health services, especially in the densely populated and marginalised areas of the state," he said.

These Integrated Public Health Laboratories will be established under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. During the event, CM Saha emphasised that the government's main objective is to ensure better health services for all residents of the state.

"To provide accessible and quality health services, the Government of India has initiated various free health check-ups. The Integrated Public Health Laboratory aims to enhance disease monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment at the district level. Initially, various laboratories will be consolidated under one roof to expedite disease monitoring," CM Saha said. "These integrated public health laboratories can offer accurate and timely information for assessment, research, and policy decision-making related to disease detection, prevention, and timely public health interventions. This information will be crucial for effective treatment. The Integrated Public Health Laboratory will house approximately 147 testing facilities," he added.

The chief minister also announced the government's plan to establish integrated public health laboratories in every district. Integrated Public Health Laboratories have already been set up in two districts, and equipment installation is underway in Dhalai and South Tripura districts. These facilities are expected to be operational soon. "Initiatives are underway to establish an integrated public health laboratory at Khowai District Hospital and Melaghar Sub-Divisional Hospital in Sepahijala District," he added.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandvia, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State Bhagwant Khuba, Tripura Health Director Supriya Mallik, Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department Anjan Das, and others were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)