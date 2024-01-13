Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses grievances of 200 people at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhpur and met around 200 people hailing from various districts.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 13:43 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses grievances of 200 people at Janata Darshan
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta darshan in Gorakhnath temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhpur and met around 200 people hailing from various districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is on a visit to Gorakhpur listened to the concerns of people, and addressed each of their issues comprehensively. Those grappling with housing problems were promised support through government schemes, ensuring a resolution to their accommodation challenges.

"Adequate financial assistance will be provided for the treatment of serious diseases. Illegal occupation of anyone's land will not be allowed. Strict legal action will be ensured against the land mafia," the CM assured. A picture of intimate trust and satisfaction was seen during the Chief Minister's Janata Darshan held in the auditorium of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple complex on Saturday morning when a woman raised concerns about her housing situation, seeking assistance from the Chief Minister.

Perceiving her unspoken challenges through her emotions, the Chief Minister inquired, "Do you receive a pension?" Upon the woman's negative response, the CM promptly assured her, saying, "We will arrange for your pension, provide a house, and issue a ration card." He also instructed the officials present to take swift action, resolving every issue the woman faced. Reassured of CM's help, the woman petitioner couldn't hide her satisfaction.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly instructed the officers present to take immediate action to address the problems. He emphasized that the solutions provided should be of high quality and satisfactory, urging them not to delay the resolution under any circumstances. A significant number of people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases during the Saturday session. The Chief Minister assured them that through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, substantial help for their medical needs will be provided. In line with this commitment, he directed the officials to expedite the estimation process for treatment-related expenses and promptly submit it to the government for further action.

Expressing his affection for the children attending Janata Darshan with their families, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his blessings and love. He also gave them chocolates and motivated them to focus on their studies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024