Affordable Housing Programme key to protect agricultural land from fragmentation: Ruto

The implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme will play a pivotal role in safeguarding arable agricultural land from fragmentation.

President William Ruto said the Government is using the Affordable Housing Programme to cater for the increasing demand for housing in agricultural regions.

The President noted that if the fragmentation of agricultural land is not managed, the country will soon run out of adequate farming land.

He explained that the government is keen on supporting farmers to scale up the production of food to help the country attain its food security goals.

“We want you to stop dividing land and live in Affordable Housing programme houses so that we can use the land you would have settled in to produce food and eradicate hunger,” he said.

He made the remarks in Kapsabet where he laid the foundation stone for the Emgwen Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County.

The 220 units project will create 500 direct jobs and another 3000 indirect jobs including the local Jua Kali who will produce 1,200 doors costing KES 26 million.

President Ruto said the Affordable Housing Programme is one of the areas identified to create jobs and spur the country’s economic growth.

He said the country must have a conversation on how to promote the programme to run smoothly.

Earlier, he commissioned the Tinderet integrated technical and trainers college in Nandi County.

He announced that an ICT hub has been established at Kaiboi National Polytechnic to help create more job opportunities for the youth.

“We are committed to ensuring the establishment of ICT hubs in every corner of the country to help create more job opportunities for the youth at the grassroots,” said Dr Ruto.

At Kapsabet, the President also commissioned the Nandi Poultry Processing Plant that will handle more than 5,000 birds a day, employing at least 500 people.

He noted that the large-scale value addition that the Government is pursuing will ensure that poultry farmers sustainably produce more to support more livelihoods.

Later, he launched the Kaiboi National Polytechnic, Jitume ICT Laboratory and laid the foundation for the ICT Complex at the institution.

The President also inspected the Nandi County Dairy Cooperative Creameries in Kabiyet.

The 95 per cent complete facility has a processing capacity of 200,000 litres a day and targets 100,000 farmers.

Deputy President Rigthi Gachagua said the Government is focused on delivering services to the people.

Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, MPs and MCAs were present.

