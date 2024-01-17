Left Menu

London underprepared for deadly climate change risks, report warns

The report, which was ordered after soaring temperatures, wildfires and floods all hit the capital in recent years, said a "step change" in planning and investment was needed. "London has many good plans and programmes to prepare for climate hazards but we need to recognise that Londoners now face lethal risks," the chair of the report, and former chair of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd said in statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 05:31 IST
London underprepared for deadly climate change risks, report warns
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London is underprepared for the heatwaves, flooding and rising sea levels it is forecast to experience in coming years, a report commissioned by Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday. The report, which was ordered after soaring temperatures, wildfires and floods all hit the capital in recent years, said a "step change" in planning and investment was needed.

"London has many good plans and programmes to prepare for climate hazards but we need to recognise that Londoners now face lethal risks," the chair of the report, and former chair of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd said in statement. Boyd said that while there had been a strong focus on reducing emissions, Britain also needed to prepare and adapt its critical national infrastructure.

"Things that we need to deal with in the future have suddenly become very, very real," Boyd told Reuters. In summer 2022, Britain recorded its hottest day ever during a heatwave that fuelled fires across London's outer areas, shut down key transport services, and led to the country declaring a national emergency.

The report said climate change presented a threat to life among the most vulnerable communities in London, such as the elderly, children, low income families, marginalised communities and vulnerable health groups. The report's recommendations included strengthening flood defences along the River Thames and improving housing standards.

Khan said he would later this year follow the report's advice to undertake a multi-agency exercise to test the capital's preparedness for severe heat. "A city is only as good as its weakest link," Boyd said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024