Punjab: 3 dead, several injured as Police bus collides with tractor

The accident happened at around 6 am and three police personnel who were travelling in the bus died on the spot, said Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 11:16 IST
Punjab Armed Police bus collides with tractor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three people, including a woman police officer, were killed and several injured after a Punjab Armed Police bus collided with a tractor at Mukeria in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, said police. The accident happened at around 6 a.m., said Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge.

At around 6 a.m., the bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar. It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured. A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur, Joginder Singh said. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

