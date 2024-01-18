"Why didn't Nehru then seize opportunity?": Member of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra slams Rahul Gandhi on Ram Temple event

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, lashed out at Congress for calling the January 22 Ram Temple event a "BJP event," reminding the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that why the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru "did not seize the opportunity" when the Ram Lalla idol surfaced in 1949. Speaking with ANI, he said, "When an opportunity came 75 years ago, why did Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru not take advantage of it when the Ram Lalla idol surfaced in 1949?"

"If they had built the Ram Temple, the BJP would not have needed to say anything about it," he added. "Why did they not do it (to build the Ram Temple)? They could have built the temple then and taken all the credit. Rahul Gandhi and Congress cannot understand the soul of India. Gandhiji knew that Ram, Krishna and Shankar were the souls of India. India cannot be imagined without these three," he added.

"Congress said in court that Ram is fictional. How can they come (to the Ram Temple)? In this country, nothing against Ram has ever been able to stand... These people will also not be able to stand," he added. His remarks came after the opposition parties of the INDIA bloc accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "using" the Ram Temple for electoral gains in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP, on the other hand, has been accusing the grand old party of hurting religious sentiments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, in the month, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (ANI)

