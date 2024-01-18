IIT Guwahati, MoRT&H and IRC launches road safety auditors certification course

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has initiated a 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course in alignment with the shared vision of the Central and State Governments to prioritize the development of road infrastructure in the North Eastern States. This course is organized in association with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) from January 17 to January 31 at IIT Guwahati.

This collaborative effort aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills to contribute effectively to road safety and accident prevention. The increased focus on road infrastructure development in the North Eastern States has, unfortunately, been accompanied by a rise in road accidents and fatalities.

Acknowledging the critical need to address this issue, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, has underscored the importance of concerted efforts to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in road accident deaths by 2025. On January 10, 2024, MoRTH issued a circular to observe the National Road Safety Month from 15th January to 14th February 2024, further emphasizing the collective commitment towards enhancing road safety.

Speaking on the major initiative, Course Coordinator Prof Akhilesh Kumar Maurya, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, said, "The increasing frequency of road accidents underscores the urgency for targeted initiatives that bolster the knowledge and skills in the area of Road Safety of key stakeholders. Recognizing the unique challenges posed by Assam's diverse terrain, it is imperative to tailor capacity-building efforts to address specific regional concerns. This 15-day road safety auditors course is a novel initiative to sensitise as well as make the participants aware of the areas of road safety through rigorous theoretical classes and field exercises. The government of Assam is taking various steps to reduce road accidents, however, capacity building in the area of road safety among the stakeholders is still lagging." Recognizing the pivotal role of proper training for highway professionals in the area of Road Safety Audit (RSA), IIT Guwahati took a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) on 13th January 2020.

This collaboration aims to contribute to the noble effort of minimizing road accident deaths by providing training on "Road Safety and Safety Audit." In line with this MoU, this 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course is being conducted by the Institute. This program is attended by 25+ delegates including the engineers from the Public Works Department (Roads) across various districts of Assam and other consultants from different states.

The Transport Department of Assam as the lead agency of road safety encourages the nomination of PWD(R) officials. It is expected that representatives from other private and government organizations, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) should come forward to train their official by attending such crucial road safety courses in future. Speaking on the course structure, Course Coordinator, Dr. Nipjyoti Bhardwaj, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, "The program covers a wide range of topics essential for mastering road safety audits. It includes real-world case studies, guidance on the latest tools and techniques, and interactive sessions designed to simulate the complexities of road safety and accident prevention. A key feature is a two-day field visit, allowing participants to apply their skills on-site under the mentorship of seasoned professionals. This practical approach complements theoretical knowledge, ensuring participants are well-prepared for road safety challenges. "

This course will present a valuable opportunity for engineers, practitioners, academicians, consultants, researchers, and other stakeholders to enhance their knowledge, skills, and certification in the domain of Road Safety Engineering and Auditing. (ANI)

