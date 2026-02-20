Left Menu

Shirtless Protest by Youth Congress Disrupts AI Impact Summit

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, criticizing government policies and the India-US trade deal. They wore shirts with provocative slogans and were swiftly detained by security. The protest aimed to highlight perceived compromises in India's trade agreements and governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, drawing attention to government policies and international trade agreements.

Security personnel quickly intervened, detaining approximately 10 protesters, who were expressing dissent against the India-US trade deal.

The protest sparked a heated debate about the state of democracy in India and raised questions about the avenues available for public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

