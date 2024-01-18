"Ayodhya radiates universal peace, love": Kerala Sneham Ashram priest Sunil Das

Kerala Sneham Ashram Priest Sunil Das on Thursday commended the spiritual atmosphere transcending boundaries in Ayodhya as the day of the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla nears. "Special invitations have been sent worldwide, and the entire universe is present. 'Sarva Devta' (All deities) have converged, with 'Sarva Devta Swaroopam' Shri Rama at the centre. Ayodhya radiates universal peace and love, embodying the essence of world and individual peace," he said while speaking to ANI.

In a separate reflection on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kerala, Priest Sunil Das said, "In South India, the worship predominantly revolves around Krishna, Ayyappa, and Ganesha, but PM Modi chose to offer prayers at Shri Rama Kshetra. This temple symbolizes the presence of Shri Ram, Hanuman, Bharat, and Lakshman." "During the one-hour pooja, PM conveyed a powerful message - the unity, purity, and divinity shared between Ram and Krishna," Sunil Das said.

When asked about the perception of PM Modi in Kerala, Priest Sunil Das described him as a Yogi and a divine soul. "He is a Yogi. He is a divine soul. Yesterday, 90-year-old mothers were waiting for 3 hours to see PM Modi," he said.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. (ANI)

