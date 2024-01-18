Left Menu

Germany's energy regulator seeks to cut red tape to help energy transition

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 14:30 IST
Germany's energy regulator seeks to cut red tape to help energy transition
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's federal energy regulator on Thursday mapped out a plan to manage the allocation of billions of euros needed by power and gas grid operators changing to low-carbon energy systems in a simpler, faster and less bureaucratic fashion.

"The energy transition is gathering pace," said the agency's president, Klaus Mueller, in a statement obtained ahead of an online press briefing to discuss a strategy paper.

The regulator will seek consultations with operators to reconcile pleasing institutional investors with ensuring consumers are not overburdened in a fee-based revenue system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024