Germany's energy regulator seeks to cut red tape to help energy transition

Germany's federal energy regulator on Thursday mapped out a plan to manage the allocation of billions of euros needed by power and gas grid operators changing to low-carbon energy systems in a simpler, faster and less bureaucratic fashion.

"The energy transition is gathering pace," said the agency's president, Klaus Mueller, in a statement obtained ahead of an online press briefing to discuss a strategy paper.

The regulator will seek consultations with operators to reconcile pleasing institutional investors with ensuring consumers are not overburdened in a fee-based revenue system.

