"Not just pieces of paper or mere artwork": PM Modi on postal stamps commemorating Ram Temple

After releasing commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple of Ayodhya on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they will remain as symbols testifying to a historic event and convey the ideas around it to the future generations. Barely five days to the ceremonial enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya and the grand opening of the Ram Temple, PM Modi on Thursday presided over the global release of commemorative postage stamps on the shrine and a book of stamps on Lord Ram.

"The postal stamps are mediums to take ideas, history and the historical moment (around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya) to the future generations. Sending postage stamps is like sending a piece of history. These postal stamps are not just pieces of paper or mere artwork. They are miniature epics and artworks in their own right," PM Modi said. He added that the youths will learn a lot through the postal stamps released today.

"The youth will learn a lot from the postal stamps issued today. They come with an image of the Ram temple. Ram bhakti is conveyed through artistic expression while the timeless verses from the Ram Charit Manas are meant at bringing good tidings to the country. There is also an image of the sun that sends out a positive message to the country. There is also an image of the Saryu River that implies moving forward with the grace of Lord Ram. I have been told that the philosophy of Panchatantra has been depicted in a miniature form in the album," PM Modi added. Components of the design of the stamps released by the PM include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the Sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri--each a key figure and symbol associated with Lord Ram. The gold leaf detailing the sun's rays and the chaupai featured on the stamps add to the aesthetic element of the postal stamps.

The five physical elements--sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas'-- are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas. The book on stamps is meant to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram beyond the four corners of the country.

This 48-page book includes stamps issued by over 20 countries including like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the UN. These countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guyana, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Srilanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Togo, United Nations, and the USA.

The PM, while highlighting the importance of the epic 'Ramayana' said that it connects the entire humanity, transcending geographical boundaries. "The story of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and the Ramayana is intrinsically tied to mankind irrespective of society, creed, time, religion or caste. Ramayana teaches us about how love triumphs against all odds. It connects the entire humanity. This is why the Ram Temple has drawn global attention," PM Modi said.

Also congratulating 'Ram bhakts' across the world, PM Modi said, "Today, I have the privilege of presiding over another event organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Six Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world are being released today. I wish to congratulate all Ram Bhakts in the country and across the world," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)