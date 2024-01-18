Left Menu

Delhi: Five killed in blaze at Pitampura residence, confirm officials

"Three casualties were reported and two more deaths have been confirmed in the blaze at Pritampura residence, taking the count of deaths to five," updated Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:27 IST
Delhi: Five killed in blaze at Pitampura residence, confirm officials
Five dead in the blaze at Pritampura residence (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two more people were found dead after a fire broke out in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening earlier, said officials. As per Delhi Fire Officials (DFO), three casualties were found in the blaze that erupted in Delhi's Pritampura area around 8 pm earlier in the day.

"Three casualties were reported and two more deaths have been confirmed in the blaze at Pitampura residence, taking the count of deaths to five," updated Delhi Police. The blaze has reportedly been brought down by eight fire officials at the scene and a search operation is still underway, they added.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024