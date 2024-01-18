Delhi: Five killed in blaze at Pitampura residence, confirm officials

Two more people were found dead after a fire broke out in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening earlier, said officials. As per Delhi Fire Officials (DFO), three casualties were found in the blaze that erupted in Delhi's Pritampura area around 8 pm earlier in the day.

"Three casualties were reported and two more deaths have been confirmed in the blaze at Pitampura residence, taking the count of deaths to five," updated Delhi Police. The blaze has reportedly been brought down by eight fire officials at the scene and a search operation is still underway, they added.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

