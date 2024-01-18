Atishi accuses BJP of orchestrating ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal as political move

Left Menu

In a heated exchange of accusations, Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, on Thursday, asserted that the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons served to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a calculated move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Atishi , Education Minister Of Delhi (PHOTO/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of accusations, Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, on Thursday, asserted that the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons served to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a calculated move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "A few days ago, when CM Kejriwal received the first ED summons, we said it was a BJP move. Today, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia proved it, stating ED will arrest Kejriwal. How does BJP know if ED hasn't confirmed it?," Atishi, Education Minister Of Delhi said.

"In reality, BJP prepares the script, instructs ED to send summons, and, after two years of investigation yielding nothing, now, Chief Minister Kejriwal is being sent summons after summons," she added. Atishi contends that the summons lack transparency, with the basis for summoning Kejriwal undisclosed.

"The summons is illegal and is intentionally causing distress before the elections. BJP wants to win elections using ED and CBI, a recent example of this is Chhagan Bhujbal.. If BJP has the courage, they should contest elections on the basis of their achievements," Atishi, Education Minister of Delhi said. Responding to Gaurav Bhatia's claim that Kejriwal is the "kingpin of a liquor scam," she questions how the BJP spokesperson is privy to ED's charges, suggesting political interference in the investigative process.

Amidst these allegations, Atishi denies any plans for a holiday on January 22, emphasizing that if such a proposal emerges, the public will be duly informed. Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on January 18.

The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the third summons which he skipped last week. Kejriwal has so far skipped summons issued by the ED on three occasions including on January 3, November 2 and on December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated.

"The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. The case against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED has claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022. On Kejriwal's role, one of the six charge sheets filed in January 2023 states that Kejriwal told businessman Sameer Mahendru that former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair "is his boy" and that he should trust him.

The excise policy was aimed to revitalize the city's flagging liquor business and replace a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

