Left Menu

Opposition leader urges swift action on rules for live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings

In a letter addressed to Speaker Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, raised concerns over the absence of rules, instructions, and guidelines governing the live telecast of the Assembly proceedings.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:59 IST
Opposition leader urges swift action on rules for live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings
Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a letter addressed to Speaker Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, raised concerns over the absence of rules, instructions, and guidelines governing the live telecast of the Assembly proceedings. Bajwa expressed alarm over the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Chandigarh, responsible for live telecasts, being involved in the government's image building, potentially conflicting with the Opposition's role of scrutinizing policy implementation.

Citing a recent RTI disclosure, Bajwa highlighted that the Punjab Legislative Assembly has not framed any rules for the live telecast, leading to allegations of discrimination in coverage against Opposition Members during the last sitting. "I find this situation alarming, as the Department of Information and Public Relations is primarily responsible for the image building exercise of the Government and its policies, which contradicts the role of the Opposition to scrutinize and highlight the loopholes in the implementation of the policies impacting the interests of the ultimate beneficiaries. Consequently, the allegation of the Opposition Members during the last sitting of the House that they are being discriminated against in the matter of telecast coverage is strongly justified in the absence of any rules, instructions and guidelines to regulate the live telecast of the proceedings," Partap Singh Bajwa, wrote.

In the letter, Bajwa appealed to Speaker Sandhwan to uphold the Legislature's supremacy in holding the Executive accountable. "I would like to request you to exercise your authority as the custodian of the House to uphold its supremacy in the matter of holding the Executive accountable to the Legislature. It is essential to complete this exercise on an urgent basis to safeguard the interests of the public at large. I appeal to you to take immediate action and finalize the instructions/guidelines to govern the proceedings in the House before the Budget Session," he wrote.

The Leader of Opposition concluded the letter with a sincere appeal for Speaker Sandhwan to consider and act upon the request promptly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024