HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK
Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE
Australian Open order of play on Friday Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Etcheverry
Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after wild tie-break Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle
Rybakina exits Australian Open as Blinkova edges 42-point tiebreak Rune bounced out of Australian Open by wildcard Cazaux
Alcaraz staves off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare
Zverev avoids shock Australian Open upset by qualifier Klein Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
