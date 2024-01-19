Cong leader Deepa Das Munshi affirms party decision on Ayodhya Rama Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony

In response to the Ayodhya Rama Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony, which is scheduled on January 22nd, Deepa Das Munshi, AICC In-charge of Telangana, told ANI on Thursday, "The Party AICC has already made the decision and conveyed it to everyone, so I have nothing more to say beyond that." "Whoever goes to the mandir does so based on our faith, and we are with our faith. We go to the mandir not for political reasons but for our faith, so we are very clear about this," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function at Ram Temple in Ayodhya "a completely political Narendra Modi function" and that it is difficult for Congress leaders "to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and the RSS". Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, said that the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their views public about what they think about the January 22 function.

Congress leaders - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-- had earlier "respectfully declined" the invitation "for the Ram Temple inauguration" on January 22, calling it a "BJP-RSS" event. Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol will take place at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony.

Answering queries, Rahul Gandhi said he does "not try to take advantage" of his religion, lives by its principles and does not have to wear it on his sleeve like those "who do not believe in it". "The RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, and all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is political. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said that a person who believes in religion keeps a personal relation with it. "He uses religion in his life. Those who keep a public relation with religion, try to take advantage of it. I do not try to take advantage of my religion, I have no interest. I try to live as per the principles of religion. I behave nicely with people, and I respect them. When says something to me, I don't respond with arrogance, I listen to them. I don't spread hatred. For me, this is the Hindu religion. I follow this in life. But I don't need to wear it over my shirt. Those who do not believe in it, need to wear it over their shirt," Gandhi said.

He was asked about allegations by political rivals of Congress that the party and Gandhi family are "anti-Hindu". The Congress had issued a statement earlier this month that religion is a personal matter but the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," it said. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. (ANI)

