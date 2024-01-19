Left Menu

Excise Case: AAP's Vijay Nair gets 2 weeks interim bail on medical ground

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted two weeks of interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party's former communications incharge, Vijay Nair, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:38 IST
Excise Case: AAP's Vijay Nair gets 2 weeks interim bail on medical ground
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted two weeks of interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party's former communications incharge, Vijay Nair, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The Special Judge, MK Nagpal, granted two weeks of interim bail on a Rs 2 lakh personal bond and a similar amount of surety. During the said period, he shall not leave the limits of Mumbai, said the court while imposing certain other conditions.

The court noted that the co-accused, Sammer Mahadru, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu, Amit Arora, Raghav Magunta and Arun Ramchandran Pillai, etc., have all been earlier granted interim bail in this case, either by this court or by the High Court, on different grounds and these grounds were mainly related to their own medical conditions or the medical conditions of their immediate family members. Vijay Nair was arrested in this case by the ED on November 13, 2022, and since then he has been in custody. His regular bail application was already dismissed by the trial court on February 16, 2023.

Nair earlier in his bail plea stated that he was only the media and communications in charge of the AAP and was not involved in the drafting, framing or implementation of the excise policy in any manner, and that he was being "victimised" for his political affiliation. Nair stated that the allegations against him are wrong, false and baseless.

He asserted that his arrest by Enforcement Directorate was completely illegal and "appears to be motivated by extraneous considerations," given that the special court was expected to pronounce orders on his bail plea in the corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The L-1 licence is granted to a business entity having wholesale distribution experience in the liquor trade in any state for at least five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024