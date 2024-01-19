Telangana CM discusses ambitious plans for River Musi rejuvenation with Port of London Authorities

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy kickstarted the London part of his tour by holding three-hour-long discussions with officials and experts of the principal water body governing body of the river Thames - the Port of London Authority on Thursday. CM Reddy spoke of his vision for rejuvenating river Musi, and of the principal reason for visiting London - to learn about the management of the river Thames, understanding and gather insights from its management and collating best practices.

Sian Foster, Director of Corporate Affairs, and Raj Kehal-Livi, Head of stakeholder Engagement, Port of London Authority, presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along the River Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades. "Most cities on earth have developed historically besides rivers, lakes or the ocean. Water bodies are life-sustaining forces powering and enabling urban human habitats. Hyderabad developed along river Musi but is unique in being centred around Hussainsagar lake, and is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osmansagar. Once we reinvigorate and bring back Musi to its fullest force, Hyderabad will be powered by both a river and lakes," explained the Chief Minister.

Finding alignments with CM's vision with the Vision 2050 of London authorities, Kehal-Livi and Foster said, "We are ensuring the highest levels of sustainability for the river, even as we develop and optimise the developments along the banks. Finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities, and best-in-class project management for various projects underway and to be taken up in future is our continual focus." The apex body authorises assured all support to Hyderabad in all its efforts to rejuvenate river Musi. A more detailed outline of various potential partnership points was discussed. Both sides agreed to have more discussions and engagements in future and to collaborate on a posse of specific projects.

Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, Principal Secretary to MA&UD Dana Kishore, CM Special Secretary B Ajit Reddy, HMDA Joint Commissioner and MD MRDCL Amrapali, Special Secretary Investments and Promotions E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, SE MRDCL Venkatramana participated in this programme (ANI)

