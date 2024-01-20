BRIEF-DOJ And FTC Both Push To Investigate Microsoft's OpenAI Partnership- Politico
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 00:53 IST
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* DOJ AND FTC BOTH PUSH TO INVESTIGATE MICROSOFT'S OPENAI PARTNERSHIP- POLITICO Source text: http://tinyurl.com/5xdxzmh2 Further company coverage:
