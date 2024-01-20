Baby dies after being burned by steam leaking from radiator in New York apartment

Left Menu

An 11-month-old baby died Friday after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to New York City police.Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. found the boy unconscious in an apartment bedroom, where steam continued to spew from the heating unit, police said.

An 11-month-old baby died Friday after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to New York City police.

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. found the boy unconscious in an apartment bedroom, where steam continued to spew from the heating unit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was underway, police said. A radiator malfunction was blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who suffered steam burns in a New York City apartment in 2016.

