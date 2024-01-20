Left Menu

Republic Day: No flights at Delhi airport from 10.20am to 12.45pm till Jan 26

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 07:27 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, according to an official statement from Delhi International Airport Limited. As the country is gearing up for the 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital.

The prohibition has been implemented for 29 days--from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier. "It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"Now, therefore, in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi's O.M. No. VI-23014/209/Delhi/2018-VS dated 10.05.2019, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in the exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No. U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL, dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. and their online sale over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2024 and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," it added. "As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte. It shall be published for the information of public through press and affixing copies on the Notice Boards of the offices of all DCSP, Addl. DCSP, ACSP, Tehsils, all Police Stations and offices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi & New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Cantonment Board," the notification read.

"This order shall come into force with effect from January 18, 2024, and shall remain in force for a period of 29 days i.e., up to February 15, 2024 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

