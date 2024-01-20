Uttarakhand CM transfers cash to students in first phase of Higher Education Promotion Scholarship Scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday provided an amount of Rs 33 lakh 51 thousand through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the accounts of 241 students in the first phase of the Chief Minister's Higher Education Promotion Scholarship Scheme from the Chief Minister's residence. This amount was provided to the students entering their first year of graduation at the university campuses and government colleges in the state.

"These students entering the first year of graduation having a minimum of 80 per cent marks in the 12th examination and as per the faculty-wise merit list prepared at the college level, monthly scholarships of Rs 3000, 2000 and Rs 1500 will be provided to the first, second and third, respectively," CM Dhami said. Scholarship distribution for other classes will be done after verification on the Samarth portal from the concerned institute level.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with students associated with various colleges and universities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while congratulating all the students benefiting from the Chief Minister Higher Education Promotion Scholarship Scheme, said that the main objective of starting this scheme is to bring forward the talents of students from ordinary families. The state government always stands with them to ensure that children from poor families do not face any kind of hindrance to higher education.

Addressing the students, he said that they should move forward in life with hard work and patience. We get direction for which field to choose in our life only after coming to college. In life, when we work towards achieving a goal with full dedication, we get success in it. He said that whenever you do any work, do it with full concentration. He said that for most people who have made history, their early lives were spent in difficult circumstances.

CM Dhami said, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing rapidly in every field. The world's respect for and trust in India have increased. India's economy is growing rapidly. India's economy has become the 5th largest economy in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described this decade as the decade of Uttarakhand. These words of his inspire us for the development of the state." He further said that it was the collective responsibility of everyone to make united efforts to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand and bring it into the category of leading states of the country. (ANI)

