Shah inaugurates new park on Brahmaputra bank in Guwahati

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a new park on the bank of the Brahmaputra, which cuts through Assam's largest city Guwahati. As his last programme of a two-day tour of the state, Shah enjoyed the scenic view of the mighty river flowing along the city.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he also released fish in the remodeled Padum Pukhuri in the park.

Shah took a brief tour of the park, during which the detailed plan for the development of the entire Brahmaputra riverfront was presented to him by officers.

He also shared a cup of tea with notable persons invited to the function at the venue.

The newly-opened park was developed at Rs 34 crore in the first phase of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Beautification Project.

Among its prominent features are green open spaces, walking and jogging tracks, river viewpoints and river bank soil stabilisation.

It has also been integrated with the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, situated in an adjoining premise.

The second phase of the project will be developed at a cost of Rs 35.85 crore, officials said.

