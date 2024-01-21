Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav lights lamps to start Rahgiri Anandotsav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav opened the Rahgiri Anandotsav by lighting lamps at Gayatri Temple around 8:00 a.m. in Ujjain. Children, women and the elderly started gathering even before 6:00 a.m. to enjoy the event. Yoga, dance, music, and many other traditional games were organised for all.

The event was held until 10:00 a.m., in which many organisations took part and several activities were conducted. Poets made efforts to entertain with satirical and humorous poems. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off this event with the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "We are lucky that we are getting Ram Mandir constructed in Ayodhya after 500 years of struggle. We are fortunate that we are going to witness the grand ceremony. We are going to celebrate Diwali tomorrow. I appeal to everyone to light lamps."

He also sang hymns, swung an iron rod, participated in claw fighting, and even rode a horse, all in celebration of this historic moment. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted two places in Madhya Pradesh that were related to Lord Ram.

"We have two places in Madhya Pradesh associated with Lord Ram: one is Chitrakut and the other is Orchha." He assured that the Madhya Pradesh government will make the necessary efforts so that people can celebrate on January 22 and emphasised the teachings of Lord Ram and Krishna.

"Lord Ram taught us how to live in maryada, and Lord Krishna taught us how to keep people in maryada." Notably, the Raahgiri event is conducted to give the residents a chance to indulge in traditional games and entertain them.

Yadav inaugurated "Shri Ram Rahgiri Anandotsav" with great zeal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. Chief Minister Yadav encouraged participants of all ages to actively participate in ancient games and cultural programmes related to Indian heritage.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the country is striving towards development. The government is tirelessly working to ensure everyone's welfare. He said to keep the dignity of the poor intact. Festival lovers from all walks of life participated in the Raahgiri. Yadav extended heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and prayed for everyone's happiness, prosperity and health. Yadav said that festivals have scientific and mythological significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a distinct identity for the country on the world stage. He said that with effective leadership, a nation undoubtedly progresses forward.

This event was organised with the cooperation of the District Administration, Municipal Corporation, and Ujjain Development Authority, along with government departments and social organisations. While encouraging the people celebrating the festival, CM Mohan Yadav greeted everyone. In Rahgiri, ancient games related to the festive Indian culture were conducted for people from all walks of life. Passersby relished Poha-Jalebi and various food items in the food zone in Raahgiri. Youth, elderly people, women, etc. from the city participated with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)