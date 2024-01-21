Left Menu

Rs 1,500 per quintal to coconut growers in addition to Rs 12,000 MSP by Centre: CM Siddaramaiah

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 21-01-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:58 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced giving Rs 1,500 from the state government to the coconut growers in addition to the minimum support price of Rs 12,000 per quintal given by the Central government. He said although there was a demand to give an additional Rs 3,000 per quintal, the government is giving Rs 1,500 to the coconut growers keeping in view its financial capacity.

