Ram Temple illuminated, decorated beautifully ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, Vishwa Hindu Parishad released breath-taking images of the newly built temple.

Inside picture of newly built Ram Mandir (Pic credit: VHP). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, Vishwa Hindu Parishad released breath-taking images of the newly built temple. The new images show the inside of the temple decorated with flowers. The Ram Temple is beautifully illuminated with lights.

The pictures were released by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today

The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

It is noteworthy that the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. While the 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja was performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17. On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21. (ANI)

