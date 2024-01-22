"Lord Ram does not belong to a political party..," says Congress leader Anand Sharma ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that Lord Ram does not belong to a political party that came into existence in 1980 or any organisation that came into existence in 1925. His remarks came ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, days after the Congress declined the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"Lord Ram does not belong to a political party that came into existence in 1980 or any organisation that came into existence in 1925. Neither Congress nor Rahul Gandhi needs proof from the BJP of who they are...," Sharma told ANI. Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress leader also said that Hindu culture is not their personal property.

"Hindu culture is not their (BJP) personal property...," he added. The decision to snub the invitation to the January 22 Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony by the opposing parties of the India bloc has triggered a political slugfest.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs -- national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier in the month turned down the invitation saying he will visit the temple with his family at a later date.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)