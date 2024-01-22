Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Ram Raja temple in Orchha ahead of Pran Pratishtha

The former CM also took part in the cleanliness drive and cleaned the floors of the temple on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Ram Raja temple in Orchha ahead of Pran Pratishtha
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday offered prayers at Ram Raja temple situated in Orchha in Niwari district ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The former CM also took part in the cleanliness drive and cleaned the floors of the temple on the occasion.

"Today Ram Lalla will be seated in the divine and grand temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple is not just the temple of Lord Ram but of the nation. Lord Ram is present in every pore of us. Ram is our life and our God as well," Chouhan told reporters. He further said, "Today I pay my tribute to all those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle that continued for 500 years to see this day. I salute them."

"It is believed that Lord Ram stays in Orchha during the day time and goes to Ayodhya during night. Therefore I will sit here today and watch the program of 'Pran Pratishtha' from here," the former CM added. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024