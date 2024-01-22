Left Menu

Waaree Renewable Technologies profit rises to Rs 64 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:46 IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies profit rises to Rs 64 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Monday said its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled to Rs 64.46 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher revenues.

It had clocked a PAT of Rs 24.98 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 324.19 crore from Rs 73.88 crore. During the quarter, the company received 70 MW capacity ground mounted solar power project and its unexecuted order book stood at 749 MW as of December 31, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of the Waaree Group, said.

