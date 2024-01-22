Shri Ram temple will remain a symbol of Sanatan culture for ages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has said that with the completion of the resolution of consecration of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the wait and promise of 5 centuries has been fulfilled today.

In his post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that wait and promise of 5 centuries has been fulfilled today. Today is an unforgettable day for crores of devotees of Prabhu Shri Ram. He said that today, when our Ram Lalla is in his grand temple, like countless devotees of Prabhu Shri Ram, I too am overwhelmed with emotions. Shri Shah added that it is not possible to capture this feeling in words. He said that so many of our generations sacrificed so much waiting for this moment, but no fear and terror could shake the resolve and faith to build the temple again at Shri Ramjanmabhoomi. Shri Shah said that today, this resolve has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and for this, I express my gratitude to him from the bottom of my heart.

Union Home Minister further said that on this auspicious day, I also pay my respects to all those great men who kept this struggle and determination alive for centuries, endured many insults and tortures, but did not leave the path of religion. He added that the struggle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of great saints and innumerable known and unknown people has yielded a pleasant and successful result today. Shri Shah said that this huge Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will remain a unique symbol of the eternal and imperishable Sanatan culture for ages.

(With Inputs from PIB)