1,088 farmers committed suicide in Marathwada in 2023: Report; count up by 65 from 2022

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:19 IST
As many as 1,088 farmers committed suicide in eight districts of the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra in 2023, a report from the divisional commissioner's office revealed.

The figure has gone up by 65 compared to 2022, an official said.

Of the 1,088 suicides in 2023, Beed recorded the highest 269 such deaths, followed by 182 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 175 in Nanded, 171 in Dharashiv and 103 in Parbhani, the report stated.

Jalna, Latur and Hingoli reported 74, 72 and 42 such deaths respectively.

As per the report, 1,023 farmer suicides were reported in 2022 in Marathwada, which comprised Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded and Parbhani districts.

The administration probed into each case, and ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh was disbursed to the kin in the eligible cases, the official said.

Out of 1,088 cases, 777 were eligible for ex-gratia, which has been disbursed, and 151 cases are currently under inquiry, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

