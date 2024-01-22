Left Menu

IAF pilots welcomed in Kargil on inauguration of AN-32 Courier Service

The administration of Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday welcomed the Indian Air Force Pilots and crews for the commencement of the AN-32 Courier Service to Kargil.

The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday welcomed the Indian Air Force Pilots and crews for the commencement of the AN-32 Courier Service to Kargil. Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Secretary Civil Aviation, UT Ladakh, Ravinder Dangi, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Shrikant Suse, ADC, Kargil, Ghulam Mohiudin Wani, Deputy SP, Kargil, Manzoor Ahmad, Liaison Officer AN-32 Courier Service, Kargil, Kacho Alamagir Khan, among others were present on the occasion.

The CEC extended a warm welcome to the Indian Air Force Pilots and expressed gratitude to the Government of India, Indian Air Force, UT Ladakh Administration, Secretary Civil Aviation, District Administration, Ladakh Police and Air Force Station Kargil for their support. During the event, CEC Dr Jaffer instructed the Liaison Officers and ALOs to ensure the smooth operation of the AN-32 Courier Service. He inspected heating facilities and other essential services, underscoring his commitment to ensure hassle-free service.

The CEC highlighted that the AN-32 Courier Service aims to streamline travel, improving connectivity to and from Kargil. Liaison Officer Kargil urged intending travelers to report on time carrying original IDs to avail the facility, thereby contributing to the efficient operation of the service.

The inaugural flight successfully lifted 11 passengers from Kargil to Jammu and 07 from Jammu to Kargil. The first flight of the AN-32 Courier Service to Kargil was operated by Gp Capt Saurabh Karmatar, Sqn Leader A. Nautiyal, Sqn Leader Kanwarpreet, Flight Leader Ashwini, Two Kaptans, and Sgt Shekhawat. (ANI)

