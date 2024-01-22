Pran Pratishtha ceremony marks end of 500-year wait for Sanatan Dharma: Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari

Left Menu

On the day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple was performed, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that the occasion marked the end of a 500-year wait for Sanatan Dharma.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumar witnessing live telecast of Pran Pratishtha (Photo/X@KumariDiya). Image Credit: ANI
On the day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple was performed, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that the occasion marked the end of a 500-year wait for Sanatana Dharma. The Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari worshipped Lord Ram at Sitaramdwara within the City Palace on Monday.

The devout ceremony was followed by the flagging off of the Ramrath Yatra organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad from the Ram temple situated in Ambabari, the press release said. In a parallel celebration, the Deputy Chief Minister witnessed the live Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on a grand screen at the renowned temple within the Dhehar Ka Balaji complex in Vidyadhar Nagar.

Afterwards, Rajasthan Deputy CM led the Aarti of Shri Ram Lalla, extending reverence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr Mohan Bhagwat. The event was attended by Vidyadhar Nagar councillors, dedicated workers, and distinguished citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari conveyed congratulations and best wishes, characterising the moment as the conclusion of a five-century wait for followers of the Hindu religion. She attributed the historic occasion to the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Diya Kumari actively participated in the Deepotsav program organised by the Central Spine Vyapar Mandal, following the Kalash Yatra and a program at Mangalam Vihar in Vidyadhar Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

