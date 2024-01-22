"It's the day of resurrection...": Swami Avdheshanand Giri after Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple was completed, Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Monday declared that the Pran Pratishtha marks a day of resurrection and India is now poised to lead the world. The Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara said that the Pran Pratishtha marks the day of resurrection.

"It's the day of resurrection. I feel that now India is ready to lead the world...Today's day conveys that all castes are equal...Today we witnessed India's unity in Ayodhya," he said while talking to reporters here. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the new idol of Lord Ram was completed in Ayodhya today.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the dignitaries attending the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too. "This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm' is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country. "There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

