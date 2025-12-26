Left Menu

"India must not only become a superpower but also Vishwa Guru": RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:13 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attends Inaugural session of Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan program in National Sanskrit University at Tirupati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati and emphasised the need for India to overcome blind faith, promote knowledge in regional languages, and balance development. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was also present at the event.

Speaking at the programme, Bhagwat said, "We have to ensure that people overcome old blind faiths, and that applies for those who are stuck in new blind faiths. The architecture of our old temples is such that they survived many disasters. We had been farming using traditional methods for the last 10,000 years, and the soil remained intact. The RSS chief asserted that India must not only become a superpower but also a "Vishwa Guru".

"But now, due to the need to increase production, it has resulted in the 'Cancer Train' running from Punjab to Jaipur. India is destined to grow because it is the need of the hour. But India must not only become a superpower but also a Vishwa Guru." On the importance of education and scientific awareness, Bhagwat added, "We have to ensure that knowledge reaches everyone. Learning in one's mother tongue is impactful. The knowledge of science must be taken to the common man in the different languages of India."

Praising the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on development, Bhagwat also asserted, "What the CM (N Chandrababu Naidu) has said is important, development should not be such that two separate classes are created in the society." (ANI)

