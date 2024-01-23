Denmark provides USD52M funding to UNDP's efforts to improve lives of millions of people

Denmark has contributed USD 52 million in flexible funding to UNDP for 2023, with $20.77m to be allocated to regular 'core' resources and $31.25m to the Funding Windows.

UNDP thanks the Government and people of Denmark for their long-standing and consistent support. Flexible funding is critical to UNDP's efforts to help improve the lives of millions of people and deliver development solutions as outlined in the UNDP Strategic Plan 2022-2025, and the 2030 Agenda.

Denmark’s flexible contribution boosts UNDP's sustainable development work globally. In times of poly-crises, flexible contributions allow UNDP to respond to crises rapidly and with agility.

Denmark’s support will help strengthen UNDP's oversight and accountability functions to deliver programmes effectively, efficiently, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

UNDP is committed to strengthening its partnership with Denmark in areas of shared interests such as poverty reduction, climate action, and human security. UNDP works at global and country levels to advance breakthroughs that give governments the fiscal space and growth pathways to make meaningful progress on inclusive green transitions. This is particularly critical the mid-point of the 2030 Agenda and would not be possible without the support of partners like Denmark.