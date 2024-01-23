Left Menu

Denmark provides USD52M funding to UNDP's efforts to improve lives of millions of people

Denmark’s flexible contribution boosts UNDP's sustainable development work globally. In times of poly-crises, flexible contributions allow UNDP to respond to crises rapidly and with agility.

UNDP | New York | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:19 IST
Denmark provides USD52M funding to UNDP's efforts to improve lives of millions of people
UNDP is committed to strengthening its partnership with Denmark in areas of shared interests such as poverty reduction, climate action, and human security. Image Credit: ANI

Denmark has contributed USD  52 million in flexible funding to UNDP for 2023, with $20.77m to be allocated to regular 'core' resources and $31.25m to the Funding Windows.

UNDP thanks the Government and people of Denmark for their long-standing and consistent support. Flexible funding is critical to UNDP's efforts to help improve the lives of millions of people and deliver development solutions as outlined in the UNDP Strategic Plan 2022-2025, and the 2030 Agenda.

Denmark’s flexible contribution boosts UNDP's sustainable development work globally. In times of poly-crises, flexible contributions allow UNDP to respond to crises rapidly and with agility.

Denmark’s support will help strengthen UNDP's oversight and accountability functions to deliver programmes effectively, efficiently, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

UNDP is committed to strengthening its partnership with Denmark in areas of shared interests such as poverty reduction, climate action, and human security. UNDP works at global and country levels to advance breakthroughs that give governments the fiscal space and growth pathways to make meaningful progress on inclusive green transitions. This is particularly critical the mid-point of the 2030 Agenda and would not be possible without the support of partners like Denmark.

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024