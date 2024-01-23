French regulator fines Amazon France Logistique 32 million euros
23-01-2024
French regulator CNIL said on Tuesday it had fined Amazon France Logistique 32 million euros ($34.9 million) for what the CNIL said was an "excessively intrusive" surveillance system set up to monitor the performance of staff.
($1 = 0.9174 euros)
