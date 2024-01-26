Republic day 2024: Nari Shakti on complete display as women soldiers march down the Kartavya Path

Indian women are nowhere less in any way and they excel and present their calibre in every field. On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Nari Shakti took centre stage as women soldiers marche down the Kartavya Path. For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy tableau also highlighted the themes of 'Nari Shakti and 'Atmanirbharta', also showing aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine. Another highlight of Republic Day was the motorcycle display that enthralled the guests and audience at Kartavya Path.

The Central Armed Police women personnel exhibited their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour. Apart from these, the Delhi Police all-women band, led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense also participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Friday.

The Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprises of 4 Women Sub-inspectors and 81 Women Constables. The band played the 'Delhi Police Song. Delhi Police marching contingent which is the 15-time winner of the best marching contingent also marched down Kartavya Path.

For the first time in its history, an all-women contingent is participating in the Republic Day Parade and is led by Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan, IPS. The Red Safa clad smartly attired women, from the Delhi Police marching contingent comprise of one Addl. DCP, three women Sub-Inspectors, 44 women Head Constables and 100 women Constable.

This contingent has a unique distinction of participating in the Republic Day Parade ever since India became a Republic in 1950. Its motto is 'Shanti, Seva our Nyaya' meaning `Peace, Service and Justice'. The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial. When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again. The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.

PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

