UP CM Yogi Adityanath unfurls Tiranga in Lucknow on the occasion of 75th Republic day

On the 75th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag in Lucknow. He additionally conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people on the significant occasion. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Let us all be determined to build a 'capable self-reliant India'! Jai Hind!", CM Yogi said in a post on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to fellow Indians. "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

Amidst the surge of patriotic enthusiasm across the nation, numerous political leaders were observed raising flags. Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh unfurled the Tiranga at his residence in Delhi and extended his wishes to fellow Indians.

"Best wishes to everyone on the 75th Republic Day. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards making India a strong and developed country, on this historic occasion. Jai Hind!", Singh said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his greetings on the occasion and pushed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"I extend my greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. This is an important day in our history. We received 'swarajya', it is the effort of all of us to convert that into 'surajya'. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are going ahead towards becoming Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the third economic power of the world and our effort to become 'Vishwa Guru," he said. Republic Day 2024 was celebrated with huge fervour across the country. The Republic Day parade by the security forces at Kartavya Path showcased a blend of grandeur and unwavering patriotism. Numerous marching contingents took part in the parade, and tableau representations of various states were also featured. (ANI)

