Tamil Nadu: Elephants salute national flag at Mudumalai Camp on occasion of 75th Republic Day

In a unique and patriotic celebration of the 75th Republic Day, the elephants at Mudumalai Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris district performed a parade with the national flag.

ANI | Nilgiri (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:19 IST
Visual from the Mudumalai Theppakadu Elephant Camp. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a unique and patriotic celebration of the 75th Republic Day, the elephants at Mudumalai Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris district performed a parade with the national flag. A total of 27 domesticated elephants participated in the event. Each of the elephants and Mahout was seated and stood holding the national flag.

The elephants, known as Chera elephants, displayed a touching gesture as they raised their trunks to pay homage to the national flag. More than a hundred forest officers and staff paid their respects to the national flag and hoisted the national flag at Mudumalai Theppakadu Elephant Camp by Forest Guard Megala.

Tourists who came to Mudumalai today celebrated the 75th Republic Day with elephants and were treated to sweets. To mark the Republic Day, the elephants were also provided with nutritional food such as sugarcane, belam, coconut, kelp, and ragi.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. (ANI)

