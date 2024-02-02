Left Menu

Jharkhand CM designate Champai Soren meets Guru Shibu Soren, says swearing-in soon

"I came here to seek blessings of Guruji (Shibu Soren) and Mataji (Roopi Soren) before taking the oath. He is my idol. I had joined the Jharkhand movement and I am his disciple...I work with his principles of uplifting the people of the state. So, I came to seek the blessings of Dishom Guru."

Jharkhand CM designate Champai Soren meets Guru Shibu Soren, says swearing-in soon
Jharkhand CM-designate Champai Soren called on JMM patron Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren to seek his blessings before taking oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. "I came here to seek the blessings of Guruji (Shibu Soren) and Mataji (Roopi Soren) before taking the oath. He is my idol. I had joined the Jharkhand movement and I am his disciple...I work with his principles of uplifting the people of the state. So, I came to seek the blessings of Dishom Guru," said Jharkhand CM-designate Champai Soren.

"Very soon," he said when asked about when he would prove the majority. In a significant turn of events, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a former minister in the Hemant Soren government, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today.

On Thursday, Jharkahnd Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days. On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

In 2019 assembly election, out of 81 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 seats. Indian National Congress emerged as third-largest party with 16 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) bagged 3, AJSU Party won 2 and Independent won 2. Communist Party of India (ML) (Liberation) alsop won 1 seats. Meanwhile, JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

