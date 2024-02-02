NEWSALERT
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget in Assembly; no new taxes proposed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Gujarat
- Rs 3.32
- Kanubhai Desai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-origin community leader to contest US state assembly in California
Spiritual and Health Leaders of India Unite in Praise of Assembly of 10,000 for World Peace
Türk urges to protect free assembly as Comoros witnesses protests after presidential election
OPCC sets up 'War Room' ahead of Lok Sabha, Odisha Assembly elections
Budget session of Bihar Legislative Assembly to begin on February 5