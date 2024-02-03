Left Menu

Assam Rifles organise flag-off ceremony of National Integration Tour in Kohima

Major General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, IG, IGAR (N), along with Brigadier Jai Bhagwan Singh Rathi, Deputy Inspector General, HQ 5 Sector, Assam Rifles, flagged off the National Integration Tour of 20 students from Kohima College, Kohima Science College, Sazolie College and Oriental College of Kohima on Saturday.

Major General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, IG, IGAR (N), along with Brigadier Jai Bhagwan Singh Rathi, Deputy Inspector General, HQ 5 Sector, Assam Rifles, flagged off the National Integration Tour of 20 students from Kohima College, Kohima Science College, Sazolie College and Oriental College of Kohima on Saturday. The students of the National Integration Tour will visit the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Kumaon and Naga Regimental Centre, Ranikhet, during the tour and will get an insight into the Indian Army, its infrastructure, training aspects and other peculiarities that will motivate them to join the armed forces and instill a feeling of sheer patriotism.

The students will also visit the National Capital during the tour and experience the rich cultural heritage of the nation, witnessing the monumental structures and metropolitan life of the capital. The National Integration Tour aims at fostering relations between the civil populace and security forces and strengthening harmony, wherein students from the north-eastern corner of the nation will cross the boundaries to witness a once-in-a lifetime experience that they will cherish throughout their lives, and tales of the tour will be shared and echoed throughout Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the educational tour launched by the Assam Rifles for the children of border villages reached its sixth day and held an interaction with Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR N), Kohima. The visit proved to provide a platform to build understanding and strengthen the bonds between the youth and security forces. (ANI)

