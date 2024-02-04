Bodh Gaya hosts grand 'Shobha Yatra' of Buddha's sacred relics

A grand procession was organised in Bodh Gaya, featuring the sacred relics of the Buddha and his two disciples, Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, on Saturday. Participating in the procession were Buddhist monks and devotees not only from India but also from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Tibet, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and several other countries.

The event was marked by vibrant cultural performances, with the Sri Lankan artist's team particularly captivating the audience. The relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples were placed on a chariot, making it the focal point of the procession. The 'Shobha Yatra', featuring the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, garnered attention for its cultural diversity and spiritual significance.

Dr Ashok Shakya, one of the organisers, shared that over the past three days, the relics were put on display for the public at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Vihara on the campus of the Mahabodhi Society of India (MSI). Simultaneously, the Maha Bodhi Society is gearing up to celebrate the 17th foundation day of Jai Shri Maha Bodhi Vihar, where devotees can pay their respects to the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples.

The secretary of the Mahabodhi Society, Bhante P. Shivli Thero, highlighted that the relics have been securely preserved at Jai Shri Maha Bodhi Vihar for years, with devotees granted the opportunity for a three-day annual viewing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)